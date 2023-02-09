California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.68% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $69,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 433.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,749 shares of company stock valued at $14,001,823. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.06.

NBIX stock opened at $104.49 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

