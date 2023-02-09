California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 104,034 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,034 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of TE Connectivity worth $80,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $131.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.83. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $151.76. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

