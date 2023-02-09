California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 20,637 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,637 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $69,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXR opened at $166.31 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $222.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

