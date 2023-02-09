California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 276,385 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,593,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,385 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $78,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after acquiring an additional 125,229 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $70.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

