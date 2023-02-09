California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 306,433 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,327,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,433 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.53% of Hologic worth $85,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Hologic by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $85.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Hologic Profile



Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

