California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 45,601 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,601 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $86,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $311.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $354.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

