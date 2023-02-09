California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 84,331 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,331 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of NXP Semiconductors worth $87,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after buying an additional 456,733 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,349,000 after purchasing an additional 467,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,016,246 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $298,465,000 after purchasing an additional 63,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $187.95 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.61.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 32.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

