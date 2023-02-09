California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 91,653 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 765,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,653 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.56% of Leidos worth $66,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Leidos by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LDOS opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Leidos

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,719.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,417,632.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,476,861.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,393 shares of company stock worth $3,708,375 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.