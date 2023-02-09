California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 910,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,526 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $67,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 49.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 17.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 164,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after buying an additional 24,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $93.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.20.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

