California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 58,373 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of IQVIA worth $77,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after purchasing an additional 315,751 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 11.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,687,000 after purchasing an additional 211,026 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,235,000 after purchasing an additional 95,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.73.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $235.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.61. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $256.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

