California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,475,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,113 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Fortinet worth $72,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 380.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after buying an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 363.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after buying an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Fortinet by 407.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after buying an additional 5,259,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.89. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 317.24% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

