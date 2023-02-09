California Public Employees Retirement System Has $65.62 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,747 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $65,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $48,000.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.83. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading

