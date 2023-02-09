California Public Employees Retirement System Has $65.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,706,167 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,672 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $65,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

