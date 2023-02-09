California Public Employees Retirement System Has $66.05 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 115,069 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $66,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.1% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $114.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

