California Public Employees Retirement System Has $69.32 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,378 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Global Payments worth $69,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Global Payments from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Global Payments Stock Down 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $152.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.22 and its 200 day moving average is $112.78.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

