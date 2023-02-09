California Public Employees Retirement System Has $75.74 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,960 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Microchip Technology worth $75,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,828,000 after acquiring an additional 551,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,763,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,584,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,085,000 after acquiring an additional 664,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,628,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,524,000 after acquiring an additional 88,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $84.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.