California Public Employees Retirement System Has $82.22 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 296,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,103 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $82,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $218.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,090 shares in the company, valued at $17,077,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 153,674 shares of company stock worth $49,093,092 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.48.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.