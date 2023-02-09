California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $72.98 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,346,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,982,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WBD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

WBD stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

