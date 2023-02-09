California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 127,109 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 127,109 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.35% of ANSYS worth $66,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after acquiring an additional 517,220 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 2,277,565 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,172,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,618,000 after buying an additional 101,489 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.55.

ANSYS Stock Down 1.7 %

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS stock opened at $272.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $342.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

