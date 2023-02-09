California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 34,903 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,903 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $70,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 15,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.97.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $309.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.00. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

