California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 81,819 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,819 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $76,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,635,000 after acquiring an additional 409,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,421,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,539,000 after acquiring an additional 611,117 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,463,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,102,000 after buying an additional 94,667 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $651,631.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,383.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $651,631.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,383.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,988. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Shares of TT stock opened at $182.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $188.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.