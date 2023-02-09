California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,040 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of MSCI worth $73,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of MSCI by 36.4% during the third quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 5.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of MSCI by 11.0% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in MSCI by 9.0% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC grew its position in MSCI by 52.8% in the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.10.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $556.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $498.91 and a 200 day moving average of $475.26.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 46.64%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

