California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 16,693 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,693 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $73,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 78.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 356.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Black Knight Stock Up 0.7 %

Black Knight Company Profile

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.50. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

