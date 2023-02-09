California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 29,466 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,314,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,466 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.59% of Incyte worth $87,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Incyte by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after buying an additional 2,007,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Incyte by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,452,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,135,000 after buying an additional 198,104 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 9.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,142,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,693,000 after buying an additional 445,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Incyte by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,997,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $80.50 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average is $76.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.09.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

See Also

