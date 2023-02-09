California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 59,821 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 660,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,821 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $89,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 78.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 300.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 761.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.81.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $150.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

