California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 70,898 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,115,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,898 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.72% of NortonLifeLock worth $82,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NLOK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Saturday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.76.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

