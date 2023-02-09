Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CALA has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $535,700.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $47,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 33.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Featured Articles

