Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Calix worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calix in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 382.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 17.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calix Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Calix stock opened at $50.60 on Thursday. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 85.76 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CALX. TheStreet cut shares of Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

