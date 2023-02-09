Camden Capital LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,032 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after buying an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,955 shares of company stock valued at $32,081,502. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

