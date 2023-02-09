Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Lowered to $134.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.08.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $123.94 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $175.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

