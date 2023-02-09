Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.54. 195,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,792,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Canaan Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $552.23 million, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Canaan had a return on equity of 54.70% and a net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $137.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Canaan Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 434.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

