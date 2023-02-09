Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe Stock Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $400.26 million, a P/E ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $61.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

In other Cantaloupe news, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 12,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,930.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,028 shares in the company, valued at $96,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 32,075 shares of company stock worth $129,324. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

(Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.