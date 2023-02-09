Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,669 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Capital One Financial worth $81,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $117.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.88 and its 200 day moving average is $102.60.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

