Capri’s (CPRI) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPRI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capri from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE CPRI opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.02. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Capri by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Capri by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,909,000 after buying an additional 804,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after buying an additional 177,979 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Capri by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,816,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capri by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,583,000 after buying an additional 72,658 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

