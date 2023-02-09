Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$6.25 at CIBC

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CS. TD Securities cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bankshares raised Capstone Copper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.11.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$6.16 on Wednesday. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.10.

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Oscar Gustavo Valenzuela sold 389,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total value of C$1,935,498.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,054,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,236,027.20.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

