Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Robert W. Baird

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $324.17.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $251.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $217.92 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 35.77%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

