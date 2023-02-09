Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Robert W. Baird

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $324.17.
Carlisle Companies Stock Performance
Shares of CSL opened at $251.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $217.92 and a 52-week high of $318.71.
Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.
Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.
