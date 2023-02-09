Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CSL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $324.17.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CSL opened at $251.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.51 and its 200 day moving average is $267.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $217.92 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.