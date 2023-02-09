Carol Hui Purchases 20,000 Shares of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Rating) insider Carol Hui purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £14,200 ($17,069.36).

Breedon Group Price Performance

Shares of BREE stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.89) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.07. Breedon Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 48.70 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 91.05 ($1.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,233.33.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BREE. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.78) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Friday, November 25th.

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

Further Reading

