Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Position Cut by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 2,866.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 228,855 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at about $6,778,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 61.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 117,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 244.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54,644 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carriage Services Price Performance

In related news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 1,028 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $27,745.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $26,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,587.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 1,028 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $27,745.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,652 shares of company stock valued at $44,908 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSV opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $462.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

