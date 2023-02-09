Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Catalent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Catalent stock opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. Catalent has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

