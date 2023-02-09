Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Barclays

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $58.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Catalent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus cut shares of Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Catalent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.50.

NYSE CTLT opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.26. Catalent has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $115.33.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Catalent by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 114,218 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Catalent by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Catalent by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 264,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after buying an additional 57,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Catalent by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

