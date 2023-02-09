CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Position Reduced by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,374 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CBRE Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in CBRE Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,375,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in CBRE Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 36,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $84.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $106.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

