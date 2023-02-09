Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Barclays

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CNC. StockNews.com raised Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.39.

Shares of CNC opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene has a 52 week low of $68.73 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,562,000 after buying an additional 3,223,590 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1,837.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,935,000 after buying an additional 2,898,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 130.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after buying an additional 2,438,316 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 864.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,995,000 after buying an additional 1,808,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth about $118,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

