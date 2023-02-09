Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Shares Gap Down to $69.45

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.45, but opened at $67.53. Centerspace shares last traded at $68.66, with a volume of 8,439 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers International Group lowered their price objective on Centerspace to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -168.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Centerspace by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Centerspace by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after buying an additional 139,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Centerspace by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,742,000 after buying an additional 119,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Centerspace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Centerspace by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after buying an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.