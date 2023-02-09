CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW) Shares Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW – Get Rating) by 180.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.50.

