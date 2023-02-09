CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $122.85

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$122.85 and last traded at C$122.78, with a volume of 97397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$122.09.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIB.A. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.44.

The stock has a market cap of C$29.43 billion and a PE ratio of 20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$116.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$110.94.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

