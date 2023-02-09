Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,375 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.58% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $81,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,677,000 after buying an additional 786,647 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,185,000 after buying an additional 570,233 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,461,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,077.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,142,000 after buying an additional 316,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,309,000 after buying an additional 259,431 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $127.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Macquarie started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

