Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHGG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Chegg Price Performance

CHGG opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Chegg has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Chegg by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Chegg by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Chegg by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chegg

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Further Reading

