Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Sells $52,410.00 in Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) Director Thomas R. Tyrrell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $52,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,708.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chemung Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Chemung Financial stock opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $244.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.13.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Chemung Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

