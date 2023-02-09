Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Holdings Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,569,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Lila A. Jaber purchased 421 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.06 per share, with a total value of $49,703.26. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $350,402.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CPK opened at $122.00 on Thursday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $105.79 and a 1 year high of $142.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.